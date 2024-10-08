Prince Harry's 'dear friend' breaks silence on working with royal

Prince Harry’s close pal Nacho Figueras has finally broken his silence on working with 'dear friend' the duke on POLO, saying 'we're very excited.'

In an interview with People at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday, Nacho talked about his and Harry’s polo documentary series for streaming giant Netflix.

Nacho said it was an “honor” working with Harry on Netflix’s docuseries POLO, which goes behind the scenes of the sport.

He told the publication, “Look, to me, it's an honor to do anything with him. He's a dear friend.

“This is more his project than it is mine. It's an honor to know that I was able to help.”

About the docuseries, Nacho said, “And the show is not about me. It's not about him … So we've been working very hard on it and we're very excited about the outcome.”

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram, Nacho shared stunning photos from the latest event, saying “Just wrapped up another amazing Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles! Grateful to everyone who showed up and made it such a special day.”



