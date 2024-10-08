Prince Harry's exploitation comes to light

Prince Harry’s time in utter exploitation has just been brought to light.

News of all of this has been shared in one of his most recent interviews with PR expert Carla Speight.

Speight weighed in on things during an interview with Express UK and explained the PR crisis that followed Prince Harry’s welcome into the US.

According to Speight, “When Harry left his royal duties, he was exploited by American agents. He was suddenly allowed all this freedom to say whatever he wanted.”

“He was hurt that his proposals to work with the palace from afar to protect his family were rejected and the agents he worked with ran with it.”

She also said, “They encouraged him to speak his truth rather than offering their skills and expertise to highlight and mitigate any issues the couple might face with that approach.”

At a time when “They both needed support to enter the real world outside of the palace gates and instead, they were used as cash cows,” she added before signing off.