 
Geo News

Prince Harry's exploitation comes to light

Prince Harry’s time in utter exploitation has just been exposed

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2024

Prince Harrys exploitation comes to light
Prince Harry's exploitation comes to light

Prince Harry’s time in utter exploitation has just been brought to light.

News of all of this has been shared in one of his most recent interviews with PR expert Carla Speight.

Speight weighed in on things during an interview with Express UK and explained the PR crisis that followed Prince Harry’s welcome into the US.

According to Speight, “When Harry left his royal duties, he was exploited by American agents. He was suddenly allowed all this freedom to say whatever he wanted.”

“He was hurt that his proposals to work with the palace from afar to protect his family were rejected and the agents he worked with ran with it.”

She also said, “They encouraged him to speak his truth rather than offering their skills and expertise to highlight and mitigate any issues the couple might face with that approach.”

At a time when “They both needed support to enter the real world outside of the palace gates and instead, they were used as cash cows,” she added before signing off. 

King Charles has 'no power to evict' Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge
King Charles has 'no power to evict' Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge
Ryan Gosling demand skyrockets for 'Barbie 2'
Ryan Gosling demand skyrockets for 'Barbie 2'
Chrissy Teigen raves about her 'best friend' husband John Legend
Chrissy Teigen raves about her 'best friend' husband John Legend
King Charles takes shocking step as he breaks lifelong habit on Camilla's orders
King Charles takes shocking step as he breaks lifelong habit on Camilla's orders
Brittany Cartwright spotted after hookup controversy with Jax Taylor's pal
Brittany Cartwright spotted after hookup controversy with Jax Taylor's pal
'Law & Order' star Ed Wheeler breathes his last at 88
'Law & Order' star Ed Wheeler breathes his last at 88
Meghan Markle manipulating Prince Harry and taking charge
Meghan Markle manipulating Prince Harry and taking charge
Justin Timberlake pauses concert to help one lucky couple during NYC show
Justin Timberlake pauses concert to help one lucky couple during NYC show