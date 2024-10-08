King Charles has 'no power to evict' Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles has ‘no power to evict’ Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge like the monarch expelled his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage.



This has been claimed by royal expert Richard Palmer while commenting on a report that Prince Andrew has been issued new ultimatum to vacate the Royal Lodge.

Commenting on the Royal Observer’s report on X, Palmer tweeted, “The King wants Andrew to pay his own property maintenance and security costs now he’s no longer a working royal. But he has no power to evict Andrew and, as far as I’m aware, the Crown Estate hasn’t set any new deadlines. This seems untrue.”

About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s removal from Frogmore Cottage, the royal expert said, “His son was in a property on the taxpayer-funded Occupied Royal Palaces Estate, which the King oversees. Royal Lodge is owned by the Crown Estate, which is independently controlled (though there is an issue about the chapel used by the royals being part of Royal Lodge’s grounds).”

According to a report by the Daily Express, per the Mirror, the Prince of York has been handed eviction deadline if he cannot find £2 million for Royal Lodge repairs.

The report claimed, "If he (Andrew) is unable to do that by the end of the year, formal discussions will be held with the Crown Estate about how best to move forward.”