Bianca Censori takes major leap amid Kanye West divorce fears

Bianca Censori deletes her Instagram account amid Kanye West divorce

Bianca Censori’s social media account was shockingly deleted amid rumors of her divorce from Kanye West.

Recently, Censori’s Instagram account, @bianca.censori, disappeared from social media, as reported by Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, West, who now goes by Ye, has deleted all of his Instagram posts except one, which he posted in February.

“I'm closing my Instagram account, My name is Ye. No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be," his post read.

For those unversed, Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in December 2022. After two years of marriage, the couple is reportedly heading towards a split.

Previously, a source close to Censori revealed to the publication, “Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it – until she married Kanye."

“He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."

“He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated,” the insider added.

Before concluding, the insider said, “This strong Bianca that was not going to deal with his s*** anymore has seemingly vanished once again.”