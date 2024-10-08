King Charles prays for Prince William, Prince Harry reunion amid cancer

King Charles desperately hopes to reunite his estranged sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and heal the rift within the royal family ahead of his upcoming birthday.



A source close to the monarch revealed that Charles desires peace and understanding among his family members, especially between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.

According to a report, the cancer-stricken monarch is hopeful that his upcoming birthday can be the catalyst for peace and happiness within the Royal family.

"King Charles wants nothing more than peace to be restored in his family,” a source has revealed, as reported by The Express.

“He wants to draw a line under their past feuds and for Prince William and Prince Harry to get along - and what better timing than his birthday to bring them together,” the insider added.

They continued: "King Charles has been through an awful lot since becoming king, and has been gallant in carrying out his duties while facing his own health woes as he announced he had cancer earlier this year.”

“Now he wants to make memories with his wife, sons and grandchildren. This is what he will treasure the most - especially as his milestone birthday approaches."