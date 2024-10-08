Buckingham Palace shares major update on Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward after big announcement

Buckingham Palace has shared a major update regarding Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's Malta trip after making a big announcement about the royal couple.



The palace announced on Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh would be visiting Malta from Monday 7th to Thursday 10th October to mark the 60th anniversary of Malta’s independence and celebrate the country’s shared heritage and continuing collaboration with the UK.

Now, the officials have shared fresh update regarding Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward’s trip to Malta.

The British High Commission for Malta took to X and shared photo of the duke and duchess with President of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono.

The High Commission tweeted, “Upon their arrival in Malta today, TRHs The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were graciously received by President Myriam Spiteri Debono at the newly restored Grandmaster's Palace in Valletta.”

The royal family retweeted the British High Commission for Malta’s post on X to share update about the royal couple.

The palace also shared the High Commission’s Instagram post to its stories.

According to officials, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also received a warm welcome at the Auberge de Castille from Prime Minister of Malta Robert Abela and Lydia Abela.