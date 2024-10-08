Photo: Joe Jonas feels 'humiliated' as Sophie Turner moves on: Source

Joe Jonas is reportedly still hung up on former wife, Sophie Turner.

Recently, the Game of Thrones actress went Instagram official with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, and her this move is reportedly keeping Joe Jonas up late, per Life & Style.

Ever since the announcement of Sophie’s new relationship, “Joe’s trying to act all macho and is saying he totally doesn’t care that Sophie’s with Peregrine now,” the source dished to the outlet.

However, they noted, “But he absolutely cares. It’s humiliating she’s bounced back so fast and he’s still single.”

“It’s hard enough without her flaunting this relationship,” the insider also confided and claimed that Joe “feels like she’s purposely rubbing it in his face,” after which they moved on to a new discussion.

These claims were supported by the outlet’s previous report which mentioned about the musician, “Joe went into this divorce with a lot of swagger.”

The source even noted, “He was very loud about how he was going to come out on top.”

“But word is, things have gone the other way and Sophie has gotten everything she thought was fair and more,” the insider also revealed.