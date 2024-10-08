Michael Jackson's ex wife Lisa Marie Presley praises singer, refutes child abuse allegations

Lisa Marie Presley has opened up about marriage to Michael Jackson in her posthumous memoir

In her posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, Lisa Marie Presley has once again sided with the King of Pop against allegations of child abuse.

Lisa Marie’s memoir, which is now available for purchase, was completed by her daughter Riley Keough using the tape recordings Lisa made while alive.

Elvis Presley’s daughter passed away in January 2023 at the age of 54 from complications that resulted from a small bowel obstruction.

In her memoir, she shared that she’d been really happy during the early days of her marriage to Michael in 1994.

“I was actually so happy. I’ve never been that happy again,” she said.

Regarding the child abuse allegations, Lisa Marie shared, “I never saw a goddamn thing like that. I personally would’ve killed him if I had.”

Lisa Marie previously opened up about the allegations in an interview with Oprah in 2010. When asked if she ever saw anything that would support the allegations.

She replied: “No. ... I was never in that room. I can tell you I never saw anything like that.”

Meanwhile, in her memoir, Lisa Marie praised Michael Jackson, writing, “There was an energy there, something about him that was truly remarkable, something that I’ve never ever seen or felt in my entire life, other than with my dad. … I fell in love with him because he was normal.”