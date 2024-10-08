Gracie Abrams cheers up disappointed fans after cancelled 'The Secret of Us Tour' shows

Gracie Abrams has made a surprising announcement for her fans.

Abrams, who is currently on her The Secret of Us Tour, had left fans disappointed after canceling her New York City and Philadelphia shows.

Previously scheduled for October 6 and 8, the shows were cancelled due to her vocal injury.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Abrams shared the heartbreaking news, revealing "I was really hoping to be recovered for tomorrow night's show in Philly but am unfortunately still struggling with the vocal injury and am not cleared to perform yet."

However, she turned to her Instagram again on Monday, announcing the new dates of the shows.

Cheering up her fans, Abrams stated, "I'm grateful to share that we have new dates for both the rescheduled NYC and Philly shows now. We'll be back at Radio City on Monday, October 14 and The Met in Philly on Tuesday, October 15 with all previously purchased tickets valid for these new shows."

Additionally, she also expressed her gratitude to fans, saying, "Your time and energy mean the world to me and I can’t wait to thank you in person next week if you can make it. All my love, Gracie."