 
Geo News

Gracie Abrams cheers up disappointed fans after cancelled 'The Secret of Us Tour' shows

Gracie Abrams recently cancelled 'The Secret of Us Tour' shows due to vocal injury

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2024

Gracie Abrams cheers up disappointed fans after cancelled The Secret of Us Tour shows
Gracie Abrams cheers up disappointed fans after cancelled 'The Secret of Us Tour' shows

Gracie Abrams has made a surprising announcement for her fans.

Abrams, who is currently on her The Secret of Us Tour, had left fans disappointed after canceling her New York City and Philadelphia shows.

Previously scheduled for October 6 and 8, the shows were cancelled due to her vocal injury.

Gracie Abrams cheers up disappointed fans after cancelled The Secret of Us Tour shows

Taking to Instagram Stories, Abrams shared the heartbreaking news, revealing "I was really hoping to be recovered for tomorrow night's show in Philly but am unfortunately still struggling with the vocal injury and am not cleared to perform yet."

However, she turned to her Instagram again on Monday, announcing the new dates of the shows.

Cheering up her fans, Abrams stated, "I'm grateful to share that we have new dates for both the rescheduled NYC and Philly shows now. We'll be back at Radio City on Monday, October 14 and The Met in Philly on Tuesday, October 15 with all previously purchased tickets valid for these new shows."

Gracie Abrams cheers up disappointed fans after cancelled The Secret of Us Tour shows

Additionally, she also expressed her gratitude to fans, saying, "Your time and energy mean the world to me and I can’t wait to thank you in person next week if you can make it. All my love, Gracie."

ASAP Rocky reveals cute facts about his and Rihanna's sons RZA, Riot Rose video
ASAP Rocky reveals cute facts about his and Rihanna's sons RZA, Riot Rose
Jennifer Garner, John Miller share romantic stroll amid Ben Affleck split drama
Jennifer Garner, John Miller share romantic stroll amid Ben Affleck split drama
Michael Jackson's ex wife Lisa Marie Presley praises singer, refutes child abuse allegations
Michael Jackson's ex wife Lisa Marie Presley praises singer, refutes child abuse allegations
Joe Jonas to repeat history as Sophie Turner teases him with beau: Source
Joe Jonas to repeat history as Sophie Turner teases him with beau: Source
Billie Eilish regrets discussing her 'dating life'
Billie Eilish regrets discussing her 'dating life'
Kevin Costner planning 'ultimate revenge' on Christine Baumgartner: Source
Kevin Costner planning 'ultimate revenge' on Christine Baumgartner: Source
Meghan Markle's pride hurts Harry's plans as he seeks to repair bond with Beckhams video
Meghan Markle's pride hurts Harry's plans as he seeks to repair bond with Beckhams
Prince Harry shares new interesting fact about Meghan Markle, Lilibet video
Prince Harry shares new interesting fact about Meghan Markle, Lilibet