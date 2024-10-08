Justin Timberlake's hilarious onstage moment with fan goes viral

Justin Timberlake, who is on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, had a hilarious moment with fan.



While performing his hit song Flame on October 4, Timberlake tried to grab attention of a fan in the front row.

A viral TikTok video from the concert, shows Timberlake walking along the stage while performing the track from his latest album Everything I Thought It Was.

As the singer approached the fan, she was distracted by her phone as she was unaware of his presence.

Timberlake bent down to grab her attention for a few seconds looking at her, but by the time another woman alert her, Timberlake had already walked away.

The shocking reaction of a fan missing moment with Timberlake had gone viral.

Fans expressed their reaction in the comments section with one hilariously saying, "This is an accurate depiction of how so many people miss opportunities and blessings in life."

Another added, "That is crazy… to pay to be right up front and not even experience it.."

"The way he walks away as soon as she finally looks up," third noted.

Additionally, the show was also memorable due to Timberlake's sweet shoutout to his wife, Jessica Biel.

In honour of couple's 12th wedding anniversary, Timberlake shared a sweet message for his Jessica, who was present at the show.

He said, "It's also a very special evening for me. My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary. o be nice to her, Montreal, because she's sharing me with all of you guys tonight. I love you, baby."