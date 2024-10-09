Photo: Blake Shelton fears losing Kelly Clarkson to Miranda Lambert: Report

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson reportedly shared a close bond once.

However, the musician fears losing his bestie at the hands of Mirana Lambert, Blake’s former wife.

Recently, an insider shared with Life & Style that Blake is feeling insecure now that Miranda is growing ties with Kelly.

“Kelly was Team Blake for a long, long time and Gwen, too, by default,” the source revealed.

“But now that she’s gotten to know Miranda better, she doesn’t know what Blake’s talking about,” the insider also tipped.

The source confided that after seeing hearing Miranda’s side of the story, “Kelly’s realized Miranda’s not a baddie at all.”

“In fact, she’s a sweetheart and she’s going to give her support and be kind and generous even if it jeopardizes her friendship with Blake,” the source also claimed.

They continued, “Of course, Miranda’s putting on the charm. She certainly knows Kelly is a friend of Blake’s.”

“No one would put it past Miranda to steal Kelly away and fill her head with junk about her ex. The feeling is Kelly would believe anything. She’s incredibly nice but gullible,” the source remarked in conclusion.