 
Geo News

'The Acolyte' star speaks out against 'Star Wars' bosses

Jodie Turner-Smith believes Disney could do more to stop racist attacks against the cast

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2024

The Acolyte star speaks out against Star Wars bosses
'The Acolyte' star speaks out against 'Star Wars' bosses

Star Wars parent company Disney was under fire for seemingly not doing enough to protect the stars of The Acolytes from racism attacks.

Jodie Turner-Smith, the actor in the now-cancelled series, called out the studio in an interview with Glamour UK.

“It’s disappointing to feel like your studio is not having your back in a very public-facing way,” adding, “They’ve got to stop doing this thing where they don’t say anything when people are getting ****** dog-piled on the internet with racism and ********,” she said after the series lead star Amandla Stenberg along with other actors of colour faced racist attacks from some fans of Star Wars.

“It’s just not fair to not say anything. It’s really unfair,” she continued. “It would just be nice if the people that have all the money were showing their support and putting their feet down,” the star, who played Mother Aniseya, said.

“Say this is unacceptable: ‘You’re not a fan if you do this.’ Make a really big statement and just see if any money leaves. I bet you it won’t, because people of color, and especially Black people, make up a very large percentage of buying power.”

“They might find that it’s actually more lucrative for them, but everyone’s using ‘woke’ like it’s a dirty word,” she concluded.

Christopher Nolan gets ready to work on new film
Christopher Nolan gets ready to work on new film
Prince Harry loses ‘fun uncle' title to THIS Royal Family member video
Prince Harry loses ‘fun uncle' title to THIS Royal Family member
Ridley Scott plans to expand 'Gladiator' saga
Ridley Scott plans to expand 'Gladiator' saga
Moment King Charles came under ‘pile of bodies' after deadly attack video
Moment King Charles came under ‘pile of bodies' after deadly attack
Lisa Marie Presley book reveals shocking event
Lisa Marie Presley book reveals shocking event
Prince Harry hopes King Charles notices his ‘subtle' nod video
Prince Harry hopes King Charles notices his ‘subtle' nod
'The Office' star Jenna Fischer reveals how she celebrated going cancer-free
'The Office' star Jenna Fischer reveals how she celebrated going cancer-free
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs threw acid-like substance on abuse victim: Lawyer video
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs threw acid-like substance on abuse victim: Lawyer