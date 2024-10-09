Travis Kelce keeps Taylor Swift waiting on runway before flight: Source

Taylor Swift is the world's biggest pop star and not someone who is accustomed to being kept waiting, but she had to linger by the runway for an hour after Travis Kelce turned up late for their private flight.

According to Daily Mail, the couple was hopping on a swish Gulfstream jet bound for the East Coast. But the getaway didn’t run to plan as Taylor and her dad Scott boarded at 6:05pm while the Chiefs tight end didn’t rock up in his Hummer until 7pm.

Moreover, the NFL star then tried to drive the huge EV onto the apron only to find the gate locked.

Additionally, a member of Swift’s armed security entourage was able to ferry him to the $61 million plane and red-faced Kelce dashed up the stairs, as per the title.

As per the publication, they took off just as his brother Jason was pulling up to the same Kansas City-area airport to fly home to Philadelphia.

Furthermore, the Chiefs have a bye week so Kelce is not due back in training until the team starts prepping for its October 20 clash with the 49ers, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that he had spent the day entertaining Swift at his sprawling Kansas City mansion after she and Scott flew in 24 hours earlier to watch the Saints game.

As per Daily Mail’s reports, they toasted the Week 5 win with a typically PDA-packed display, with footage posted to X of the pair enjoying a post-game kiss and cuddle in Swift’s VIP box.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bad Blood singer had raised eyebrows when she was a no-show as Travis celebrated turning 35 on Saturday by throwing a car festival followed by a private dinner party.