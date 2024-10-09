Travis Kelce's mother Donna wishes for him to fulfill a 'particular dream'

Donna Kelce has her hopes high about the fact that her son Travis Kelce will fulfill one of his birthday wishes.

The 71-year-old was one of the evening's honorees, as she shared the cover with other Moms of the Year including Tina Knowles, Maggie Baird and Mandy Teefey.

Mama Kelce's youngest son Travis recently had a celebration of his own; the Kansas City Chiefs tight end celebrated his milestone 35th birthday on Saturday, October 5.

According to People, in regards to this, she stated, “I just want him to fulfill any particular dream that he might have with getting more and more Super Bowl trophies. Whatever he would like, so we’ll see what happens.”

Moreover, the NFL player rang in his big day with family and friends at his annual Kelce Car Jam in Kansas City, Mo. over the weekend.

During the festivities, Travis told People exactly what his one wish would be as he said, "Another Super Bowl, if you’ve got one!"

As per the publication, after losing Super Bowl LV in 2021 and missing Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the Chiefs earned their next Super Bowl victory when they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. in 2023.

Additionally, Travis' older brother Jason Kelce played center for the Eagles, marking the first time brothers played against each other in the Super Bowl.

Furthermore, on October 7, the NFL star’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, attended his Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that the Love Story hitmaker was photographed cheering him on from a suite she sat in with her father. The couple went public with their relationship in October 2023.