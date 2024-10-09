 
Sarah Ferguson receives massive support after 'powerful message'

Sarah Ferguson candidly opened up about her cancer diagnosis and treatment in an emotional appeal for her new charity

October 09, 2024

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has received massive support after she issued health update saying she thought her double cancer diagnosis was a 'death sentence.'

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s mother candidly opened up about her diagnosis and treatment in an emotional appeal for new charity while writing for the Sun.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson shared Sarah’s story on X and tweeted “New: The Duchess of York writes exclusively in The Sun about cancer battle and what she plans to do next.”

Commenting on it, Wes Streeting, the UK’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, praised Sarah, saying “Powerful message from the Duchess of York about the importance of cancer screening.

“As I know from my own experience, early diagnosis is a life-saver. Going for a test or screening can be nerve-wracking, but it’s also lifesaving.”

Sarah also reacted to Wes Streeting comments and said: “Thank you for your support Wes, I know you are a cancer survivor too. Early detection and prevention is why we need the new National Breast Imaging Academy. More Mammograms, More Research, More Lives Saved.”

