Princess Beatrice daughter ‘most thrilled' on mom's pregnancy: ‘Wants a little sister'

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are “over the moon” on expecting their second child, a new report has revealed.



However, their 3-year-old daughter Sienna is the “most thrilled” as she is hoping for a baby sister, an insider spilt to Life & Style.

“They are so excited to be growing their family, but Sienna is probably the most thrilled,” the source said, adding, “She wants a little sister to dote on.”

“Beatrice has had to remind her that she could very well be getting another brother, though!” the insider added.

Beatrice and Edoardo also co-parent his 8-year-old son Wolfie, whom he shares with his ex-fiancé, Dara Huang

The insider further noted that Beatrice and Edoardo “couldn’t be happier” on expanding their little family. “The entire royal family are over the moon about the wonderful news,” they said.

“Bea’s announcement couldn’t have come at a better time,” the insider said, hinting at Prince Andrew’s scandal and his alleged feud with King Charles over the Royal Lodge.

“It’s given people hope and a reason to smile,” they added.