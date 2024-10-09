Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘crunch talks' after weeks apart

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly engaged in a series of meetings over their future prospects as well as Holiday plans.

These comments have been made by a well-placed inside source that is close to the Duke and Duchess.

Per the insider, Prince Harry has called for all hands on deck after the successful launch of his solo trip abroad which was also extended in Johannesburg for some one-on-one time with the Spencer’s.

According to Express UK, “Harry is due back in California this week, and a debrief is expected following his travels.”

“There’s a lot to discuss so the team has been summoned for a meeting toward the end of the week.”

This is because “The success of Harry’s solo endeavours has shown that a new strategy might be needed,” for the Sussexes.

This revelation has come amid reports that the couple are headed down a path of no return. One marred with divorce and a bitter custody battle.

This is in light of the fact that the same source also said, “There have been whispers for months now that they [Harry and Meghan] have been drifting apart. Harry’s solo trip has given him time to reflect and now is the time to sit down and talk.”

Another point of contention right now is their Holiday plans which seem to be filled with reluctance from Meghan’s end.

“They [the Sussexes] have not yet had a meeting of minds over where to spend Christmas,” the source explained. “This is another point of discussion when Harry returns this week.”