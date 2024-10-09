 
Al Pacino reveals what saved his life and keeps him going at 84

Al Pacino has penned a memoir titled 'Sonny Boy'

October 09, 2024

Al Pacino has penned a memoir titled 'Sonny Boy' 

Al Pacino has opened up about the story of his life in an upcoming memoir titled Sonny Boy which will hit shelves on October 15.

Pacino, who made a name for himself by playing Michael Corleone in The Godfather (1972), says he isn’t ready to quit acting. The actor also says it saved his life, while fatherhood is what keeps him going.

The Devil’s Advocate star recently starred in Johnny Depp’s directorial work Modi, Three Days on the Wings of Madness.

“It saved my life,” he told People of acting. “And I think it continues to.”

Pacino, who’s dad to four children, Julie, 34 (with acting coach Jan Tarrant), 23-year-old twins Anton and Olivia (with actress Beverly D’Angelo) and Roman, 16 months (with producer Noor Alfallah).

On fatherhood, he says: “It changed me for life. The idea that you're throwing your focus on other humans who happen to be your children … there's the love.”

In the memoir, he shares a valuable lesson he learnt at the age of six. One day he returned from school and revealed that he’d tattled on a misbehaving classmate.

“So you’re a rat, huh?” his grandfather remarked. Following that incident, Pacino writes, “I never ratted on anybody in my life again.”

Al Pacino also said he decided to pen the memoir as he’s “had quite a big life,” and “It was due. I’m in my 85th year. When you get there and you start experiencing age, you understand why they do put things down.”

