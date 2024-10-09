 
Meghan Markle's damage against future queen Kate Middleton comes to light

October 09, 2024

Insight into what Kate Middleton truly feels about her brother-in-law Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has just sparked queries about whether forgiveness is even on the cards.

News about all of this has been shared by royal commentator Duncan Larcombe.

According to a report by the Royal Observer, its being reported that despite rumors of Kate having a hand on Prince Harry’s 40th birthday messages, it isn’t further from the truth.

Mainly because “Some of what Harry and Meghan have said, particularly about Kate, was so personal, and it's going to take years to heal the hurt because of the damage that's been done.”

As part of his admission Mr Larcombe even went on to highlight the magnitude of the rift between the Sussexes and the future Queen of England.

He said, “It's going to take more than an apology to fix the relationships.”

For those unversed with the rifts, the very first began over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress, where it was revealed that both made the other cry.

Prince Harry even referenced the entire thing in his memoir Spare and said, “There was a problem with the dresses for the bridesmaids, apparently. They needed altering. The dresses were French couture, hand-sewn from measurements only. So it wasn't a big shock that they might need altering.”

Another instance that was reported on was the press Meghan received compared to her sister-in-law. 

