Riley Keough still struggling to process loss of mom Lisa Marie, Brother Benjamin

Riley Keough talked about the two biggest losses of her life-her brother Benjamin and her mother Lisa Marie.



The actress lost her brother and mother back to back with a gap of just one and a half years.

She told People magazine, "It went from joy for 25 years of my life to this nightmare in about a year and a half."

It is pertinent to mention that Benjamin reportedly committed suicide at the age of 27 in 2020.

Whereas Riley's mother breathed her last at the age of 54 due to a small bowel obstruction, a long-term complication from bariatric surgery.

"My brother was just an incredibly sensitive person, and there was addiction there with him," the Daisy Jones & the Six actress told the outlet.

"But it's something I am constantly replaying in my mind going, 'What happened?' Because it felt like everything was fine and extremely normal for many years. So it was very destabilizing and shocking. I think my brother's addiction was his way of coping with his own discomfort and emotional pain. And it was a few years that got just really incredibly difficult," she continued.

While talking about the connection between the death of Benjamin and Lisa, Riley added that it is "something I think about all the time, and I'm trying to make sense of it all the time."

She further pointed out, "Like I said before, what has been the hardest about all of this is that we had such great and beautiful times, and most of our life was that. So it was really hard for us to understand the decline in the family."