Travis Barker shares special message for son Landon on his 21st birthday

Travis Barker celebrates his eldest son Landon Asher Barker's 21st birthday.



Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Travis shared a carousel of adorable photos of Landon.

In the caption, Travis wrote, "Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker . You blessed my world 21 years ago and I am forever grateful."

He added, "So proud of the man you’ve become and everything you’ve set out to accomplish and did. You are the best son and brother anyone could ask for."

"I love you always and forever my boy and cherish every moment with you," he concluded.

The post garnered a reaction from fans and followers who flooded the comments section with their love for Landon.

"Happy birthday, landonnn," one wrote.

Another added, "Happy birthday I wish you all the best in this new stage of your life and opportunities be wonderful in you."

Notably, Atiana De La Hoy, who is Landon's step-sister, also added a comment, saying, "Landon, the best sister."

The Blink-182 drummer shares Landon and daughter Alabama Barker, 18, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakle. Travis is also a proud dad to his son Rocky, whom he shares with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.