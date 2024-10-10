 
Prince William makes startling revelations about his kids amid Kate Middleton's plan for Lilibet, Archie

Prince William attended the event showcasing the importance of supporting young people in the film, games and television industries

October 10, 2024

Prince William has made startling revelations about his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during his latest royal engagement.

The future king revealed big about the Wales kids amid claims Kate Middleton has major plans for Harry and his children Archie and Lilibet as future queen.

The Woman’s Day, citing a royal insider, revealed, “As the future queen of England, she’s not going to let Harry and his children be left behind – certainly not if the situation is turning into something it shouldn’t be.”

Now, royal expert Rebecca English has shared that Prince William reveals Charlotte, George and Louis 'wrestle over the remote' as he meets BAFTA bursary fund recipients.

The Prince of Wales attended the event showcasing the importance of supporting young people in the film, games and television industries in London on Wednesday - making a quip about how his children fight over the TV remote.

In her piece for Daily Mail, Rebecca writes, during a chat with Erik Scott, an NFTS student who is on the festival’s selection committee, Prince William joked that his children are 'always wrestling over the remote' as he hailed the arts as 'an important part of the fabric of our lives'. 

