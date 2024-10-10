Amelia Gray Hamlin flaunts sporty look at H&M party in NYC

Amelia Gray Hamlin stepped out in style at the H&M & New York: The Block Party on Wednesday evening.

The American model put on a display in an eye-catching red oversized jersey, teamed with slouchy, white leather boots.

According to Daily Mail, to match the colors of her shirt, the supermodel sported a bright red baseball cap as well as a pair of royal blue, retro sunglasses.

Moreover, the youngest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin also left her raven black tresses down and appeared to be sporting minimal to little makeup.

Additionally, the bash was hosted by Hamlin and featured performances from KAYTRANADA, Channel Tres and Kitty Ca$h at the SoHo concept store in Manhattan, as per the publication.

Furthermore, H&M threw the block party as they head towards a music-focused marketing direction.

It is worth mentioning that stars such as Emily Ratajkowski, Riley Keough, Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Azizia joined Amelia at the event.

It came after Amelia joined numerous celebrities to party into the early hours of the morning to celebrate Saint Laurent's triumphant PFW show last month, as per the outlet.