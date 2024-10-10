Halsey makes major album announcement ahead of its release

Halsey is said to be on a countdown to the release of her upcoming fifth studio album, The Great Impersonator.



On Wednesday, the ever-changing fashion chameleon took to her Instagram page to share the “Day 3 of counting down to The Great Impersonator, October 25th and today comes with an announcement.”

In regard to this, she wrote in caps, along with news about, “THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #3: KATE BUSH. TRACK 10: I NEVER LOVED YOU.”

Moreover, the Edison, New Jersey native revealed, “This song cuts deep. And it's coming out tomorrow October 10th at 9am PST / 12pm EST.”

Alongside the message, Halsey also shared a photo from the album collection showing herself with her wild hair while surrounded by blue fabric, which is a near perfect match to an old photo of Bush from back in the day.



In anticipation of their fifth studio album, the Him and I singer also revealed that she is paying tribute to the musical icons who inspired various tracks on her new record as she announced, “From now till the album drops on October 25, I will be impersonating a different icon every day and teasing a snippet of the song they inspired.”

Furthermore, for the first tribute she shared two days earlier, the pop star dressed like country music legend Dolly Parton, while announcing she inspired “TRACK9: HOMETOWN.”

In the photo, she imitated the Joline singer-songwriter from her cover of the album Rainbow (1987), where she's decked out in a plunging black and silver dress and her long blonde curls falling all around her.

The promotional push for The Great Impersonator began with the release of the first single, Lucky, on July 26.