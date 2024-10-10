P Diddy's lawyers make major allegations against US government

Music mogul Sean Diddy Combs' legal team is connecting the dots between the mounting new accusations and the Cassie Ventura video that started it all.



In new court documents, Combs' lawyers are accusing the government of conspiring against the rapper—starting from the resurfaced 2016 surveillance footage of him beating his then-girlfriend, People reported.

His attorneys called on the Southern District of New York on Wednesday "to investigate alleged government misconduct, specifically concerning unlawful leaks that resulted in prejudicial pre-trial publicity."

They allege the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is behind the leaks that "have damaged Mr. Combs' right to a fair trial," as per the filing.

According to the memorandum, Combs' attorneys have asked for the discovery of emails, documents, and records that the government has about the leaks, as well as a gag order to block government personnel from sharing any material connected to the case with the media.

Along with the hearing, they have also asked to conceal evidence the government allegedly leaked, stating that it violates the Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure "or any other law, rule, or regulation."

The rapper's legal team further insisted on looking into the gravity of the 2016 hotel surveillance video—stating that while the abuse is clear, "without a hearing," it would remain “unknown how far or where the abuse reached.”

Combs' defense comes despite over 120 people have come forward with accusations of sexual assault by the music mogul, 54, while a recent raid into his two mansions reportedly recovered about a thousand of bizarre items that are being proved as one of the evidence in sex trafficking investigation against him.

He is currently being held pretrial in Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.