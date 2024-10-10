Christina Hall opens up about selling Tennessee farmhouse amid divorce

Christina Hall is reportedly said to be selling her Tennessee farmhouse amid her divorce from Josh Hall.

On Tuesday, October 8, Christina's real estate agent, Kelly Dougherty, posted an Instagram video showing off the 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom Leiper's Fork property, which is on the market for $4.5 million, as per People.

Moreover, the HGTV star shared her thoughts on selling the 5,000 sq. ft. home by commenting on the post, "Bittersweet… this was an amazing home."

According to court documents previously obtained by the publication and filed in July, Christina is the home's sole owner and its listing on Zillow shows that the property was purchased for $2.5 million in February 2021 before she and Josh began dating.

Additionally, a temporary legal agreement between the exes filed in September revealed that they agreed that Josh had permission to use the residence as long as it was not being rented out, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, while sharing the news about the sale with her followers, Hall stated that she was "excited for a new venture in business & real estate," and added an apparent message about Josh in a follow-up post.

It is worth mentioning that Josh filed for divorce in July and in August, moved out of their $12 million mansion in Newport Beach, Calif.