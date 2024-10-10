Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appearing fractured and alone

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently standing on a very ‘fractured’ line in their relationship.

A conversation surrounding the Sussexes’ future prospects as a couple have been highlighted in a piece by royal author Nathan Kay.

He weighed in on all of this while writing a piece for Express UK.

In that piece he made some major observations about the duo and said, “For a couple that once seemed inseparable - united in their escape from royal constraints and their bold, sometimes controversial choices - this extended period apart feels like a significant shift.”

while Mr Kay feels that “Relationships evolve, and time apart is not necessarily a death knell, but it is telling that Harry, at this juncture, is opting for reflection away from his other half.”

Before concluding he also hypothesized receiving more clarity, in the coming months, and admitted, “The coming months may provide more clarity, but for now, the once united front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seems fractured, with each finding their own way, separately.”

For those unversed, this is all due to Prince Harry's newfound preference for more solo outings in recent weeks. From his UK stint for the WellChild Awards, to his rumored time in South Africa, and Cape Town.