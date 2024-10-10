Diddy to make first public appearance before judge since arrest

Diddy is set to appear before the judge in case based on s** trafficking charges.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Combs will appear before the Judge Arun Subramanian at Manhattan federal court from a Brooklyn prison in afternoon.



Prosecutors have not expressed a preference for when the trial might occur.



The 54-year-old rapper, who has been charged with racketeering conspiracy and s** trafficking based on allegations that go back to 2008, however, he has pleaded not guilty.

The founder of Bad Boy Record has appealed to be released from jail for the third time now.

He also has been ordered to be held without bail despite his lawyers offering $50million (£38m) for bail and in-home detention.

Combs' public appearance before court comes despite over 120 people have come forward with accusations of sexual assault by the music mogul.

Moreover, a recent raid into his two mansions reportedly recovered about a thousand of bizarre items that are being proved as one of the evidence in sex trafficking investigation against him.

He is currently being held pretrial in Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.