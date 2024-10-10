Michelle Heaton opens up about 'hard and horrible' addiction battle

Michelle Heaton reflected on the moment she had “accepted her life was over” during the grips of her alcohol addiction.

The Liberty X singer has been sober for three and a half years after she nearly died and was hospitalized in 2021 during her battle with drink and drugs.

Moreover, Michelle uploaded a poignant Instagram post on Thursday to mark World Mental Health Day, where she spoke about how she managed to seek help when she was in a “dark, horrible, tortured place.”

While sharing a photo of herself in floods of tears, Heaton, who drank two bottles of wine and a bottle of vodka a night nearly every day for three years, revealed it was at this point she acknowledged if she didn't change, she would die.

In this regard, she wrote, “Today is world mental health day. Unfortunately, I have hundreds of photos like this. Never shown, never seen, during a long battle with addictions & trauma. I will continue to share my story because it matters. It matters because there will always be someone out there suffering like I was. Someone who can’t ask for help… yet.”



Additionally, she continued by admitting, “In this photo, in my eyes, I can see I gave up. I had accepted my life was over and if I continued I would surely die. I had one moment, one tiny pause in it all where I asked for help. Help was there, I couldn’t see or accept it before then. 3 1/2 years later I only want those in pain to have that moment for themselves.”

Furthermore, Just A Little singer also added, “There is a solution, you can recover. It is possible to live a life without fear and misery. I promise.”

In regards to this, fans took to the comment section to commend Michelle on speaking out, calling her “inspiring,” while her pal Nicola McLean added, “You should be so proud.”

As far as Being Nobody singer's life is concerned, she has been married to Irish businessman Hugh Hanley since 2010 and the pair share two children, daughter Faith and son AJ.