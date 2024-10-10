 
Sarah Ferguson shares latest update on Kate Middleton health in new interview

Sarah Ferguson updated about Kate Middleton's health as she appeared on Thursday's 'This Morning'

October 10, 2024

Sarah Ferguson shares surprising update on Kate Middleton health

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared major update on Kate Middleton’s health days after the Princess of Wales announced she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

According to Daily Express, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mom gave an update about Kate Middleton’s health as she appeared on Thursday's This Morning.

During the promotion of her new book on the show, host Ben Shephard asked Sarah: "I think the other thing Sarah that has been really tangible is seeing Princess Kate going through what she's going through and seeing her being so public, and the King of course!"

Over this, the Princess of York replied: "The video that the Princess did was just incredible, I mean, I was so moved."

When asked how the future queen is doing now, Sarah said: "She's just showing the world what it is to really look after yourself and self love in order to help others, I think that's extraordinary what she's doing!"

Meanwhile, in her latest Instagram post, Sarah also shared about her book, saying “My new children’s book, Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods is OUT NOW."

