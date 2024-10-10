Scarlett Johansson gives out advice after 'biggest beauty regret'

Scarlett Johansson just opened up about a rather relatable daily-life incident.

The 39-year-old actress admitted that she was left with a hole on her face after attempting to “get rid of a pimple” ignoring advice that she got from a make-up artist.

Deeming it as one of her "biggest beauty regrets" she advised everyone to not use a cortisone injection. Johansson spoke to E! News and stated, "Never get a cortisone shot to get rid of a pimple. I was warned by a makeup artist about this years ago.”

The Black Widow star continued, "She told me about an actress who had a big scene coming up but had a pimple she needed to get rid of. So, she went to the dermatologist to get a cortisone shot to get rid of it and it left a huge crater.”

"Stupidly, I didn't follow this advice and a year later got it done myself and I can confirm it does leave a hole!” she exclaimed.

Giving out advice after facing a setback, Scarlett Johansson said, "So, avoid it if you can. I've managed to massage it away over time but it's probably one of my biggest beauty regrets."