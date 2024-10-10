Laura Dern shares kids' reaction to working with their favourite Liam Hemsworth

Laura Dern shares kids' reaction to working with Liam Hemsworth

Laura Dern has revealed how her kids reacted to her working with Liam Hemsworth in Lonely Planet.

Dern and the Hunger Games star play love interest in the Netflix film, which is scheduled to release on October 11.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine alongside Hemsworth, Dern said, "We love Gale in The Hunger Games so much."

She added, "I loved him as an actor and I'd seen him in a number of films at that point, but they obviously worshiped Hunger Games and loved him too."

Dern said her family was "thrilled" and his "genuine" personality made him feel like "family instantly."

Moreover, the duo also talked about growing up without social media.

Dern said, "it's just such rapid shift that for us — growing up as young actors, we didn't have that scale measuring us. We didn't consider becoming an actor based on followers and social-media noise."

"We were often filming in places that were so disconnected and remote that we really only had each other in those moments — not that we would be distracted by these other things, but it forced us even more so to be present and in that moment and be living this experience that we were [in the story]," Hemsworth added.