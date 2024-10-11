Garth Brooks shocks 'even people that don't like him' with current allegations

Garth Brooks might have just shaken the country music community with the allegations he has garnered.

For context, the 62-year-old singer was sued by his former hairstylist and makeup artist, who accused the Friends in Low Places crooner of behaving inappropriately and r**ing her while they worked together.

Brooks has straightforwardly denied the claims and filed two complaints against the former staff, who is going with the name Jane Roe.

PEOPLE magazine provided some insights into the chit chat that has been going on in Nashville, as a country music insider spilled the beans on word that has spread around.

"Everybody is shocked," the insider stated, adding, "Even people that don't like him were shocked."

The two complaints filed by Much Too Young singer in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi earlier this week, named the accuser, while the lawsuit was labelled as an "extortion" attempt.

Garth’s legal representatives further stated that the filings were in fact made to "to obtain relief" from the defendant's "ongoing attempted extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."