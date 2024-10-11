Paris Hilton looks up to THIS royal figure

Paris Hilton has a royal role model.

Speaking with W Magazine, Paris has revealed her two role models, naming late Princess Diana and Marilyn Monroa, as iconic figures she look upto.

Paris said, "Princess Diana had such a huge heart and was always using her platform to help children and help the world be a better place" and calling Marilyn as her "ultimate icon."

Additionally, the businesswoman, who is currently preparing for her reboot of The Simple Life with with Nicole Richie, also expressed her admiration for Diana on the Magic Radio Breakfast show last year.

Paris called Diana as one of her idols and talked about parallels between life and Prince Harry's.

"‘He has been through so much.’ I can’t imagine just losing my mum," she said, adding, "Princess Diana was always one of my idols."

"It just breaks my heart they had to go through that, and I know how it is with the media — it can be so hard when they are just invading your lives constantly. And he has had that his entire life," Paris said.