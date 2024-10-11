 
Elle King flaunts her baby bump in new snaps

The Grammy nominated singer is already a mom of a three-year-old son, Lucky

October 11, 2024

Elle King, who is expecting her second child, shared a sweet post featuring her baby bump.

The 35-year-old Grammy-nominated singer took to her official Instagram account to post a series of photos of herself along with her partner Daniel Tooker.

In the photos, King flaunted her baby bump while donning a black minidress paired with black tights and black loafers.

In another snap, the singer posed for a selfie looking at the camera while cradling her pregnant belly with one hand.

"I met you 5 yrs ago today / now i am growing our 2nd baby / i love you @tattooker," she wrote in the caption, celebrating her relationship with Tooker.

She also posted a cute fun selfie with Tooker in the carousel.

It is pertinent to mention that the Ex's and Oh's singer also shares a three-year-old son Lucky with her partner.

King first announced her pregnancy on September 23 and later said to People magazine, "I want so many kids. I just want a big family."

