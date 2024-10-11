 
Sarah Ferguson says cancer taught her about ‘keeping boundaries'

October 11, 2024

Sarah Ferguson admits her cancer has taught her to look at life differently.

The Duchess of York, who was formerly married to Prince Andrew, was diagnosed with breast cancer and a skin cancer in the past year.

The Royal then had to undergo a mastectomy for the treatment.

Speaking to OK! magazine in a recent interview, Fergie has now confessed she has learnt the unprintable of self love through her illness.

The mother-of-two revealed: "My mindset going forward is to not be self-full but to be self love. If you don't keep your boundaries for yourself, who is going to do it for you? If you don't keep your authentic truth, who is going to do it for you?

Earlier this year, Fergie also started her own podcast titled ‘Tea Talks.’

Talking about her show, the Duchess confessed: "I was so frightened to do that podcast, Sarah [Thomson] gave me enough strength and she encouraged me to do it and, of course, it was the right thing to do. We need to have more self-love and have the boundaries to take a moment to ourselves."

