Kanye West in hot waters again

Kanye West is no stranger to facing lawsuits. The latest one has been filed by his former staffer, alleging his behaviour caused him emotional distress, retaliation and labour code violations.



In his lawsuit in Los Angeles, the plaintiff, John Doe, said Ye instructed him to investigate the Kardashian family and "supposed various criminal links Ye believed they had.”



Also, the ex-employee — a director of intelligence for Yeezy — claimed the Power hitmaker told him to hire a private investigator to "follow and 'tail'" his wife Bianca Censori when she visited Australia to meet the family.



In documents obtained by PEOPLE, John also said the Grammy winner threatened him when he told the company’s heads about the alleged abuse at Donda Academy.

“You’re ******* dead to me!” the 47-year-old reportedly told the complaint — who was an army veteran suffering from PTSD.

“Ye has only himself to blame for his mounting legal woes," John’s lawyer, Ron Zambrano, told the outlet.

"It’s not only illegal but unconscionable that an employer would threaten any employee with bodily harm or death," the attorney concluded.