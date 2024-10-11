Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make generous donation for hurricane relief

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made a big donation to support relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and Milton.

On Wednesday, October 10, Feeding America made an announcement that the couple has donated $1 million “to help people impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton rebuild and recover.”

The organizations appreciated Reynolds and Lively for their "longtime support of Feeding America."

The statement continues, "These funds will help food banks provide basic needs like water, ready to eat food and supplies to communities facing heartbreaking loss and a long recovery."

Moreover, they also motivated the readers and fans to join hands with the couple and donate.

The announcement of Lively and Reynolds' donation came one day after their close pal, Taylor Swift also made a generous donation of $5 million for hurricane relief.

Feeding America released a statement, that reads, "We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for standing with us and the movement to end hunger and helping communities in need in the wake of (Helene and Milton)."

"Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead."

It is pertinent to mention that the hurricane, Milton and Helene, have devastated southeastern part of the United States, reportedly killing more than 200 people.