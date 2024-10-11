Katie Holmes turns heads at opening night of 'Our Town' Broadway revival

Katie Holmes caught attention upon her arrival at the opening night of the long-awaited Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder's Our Town at the Barrymore Theatre.

Holmes stars in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, which hasn't been on Broadway in over 20 years.

According to Daily Mail, it also features performances by Big Bang Theory alum Jim Parsons and Not Okay actress Zoey Deutch.

For the opening night, Holmes strolled the red carpet in a demure black satin gown that flowed to the floor. It had a chic belted waist and a slit up the left side of the skirt.

Moreover, the Dawson's Creek alum's brunette hair was slicked back off her face, allowing her to show off her silver earrings while she carried a small clutch purse.

Additionally, Holmes was joined by co-star Michelle Wilson, who donned a black frock, as per the outlet.

As reported by the publication, Katie, who plays Mrs. Webb, spoke to Broadway about returning to Broadway for Our Town.

In this regard, she teased that the play “changes every night” due to nuisances amongst the tight knit “team” of 28 actors she co-stars with.

Furthermore, she continued by explaining, “There's a real sense of team. It's different than film - even though you can have a really supportive cast on film. In theater, you're right there with each other.”