Martha Stewart makes shocking confession during 'Martha' trailer

Martha Stewart made a shocking confession about cheating on her ex-husband Andrew Stewart during their marriage.



The homemaking expert revealed that she wasn't faithful during their 29-year-long union in the bombshell trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Martha.

At one point in the clip, Martha, who was married to Stewart from 1961 until their divorce in 1990, was giving advice to married women who have been cheated on, before a producer called her out for being unfaithful.

In regard to this, the television personality stated, “Young women, listen to my advice, if you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s**t. Get out of that marriage.”

According to Daily Mail, the producer asked, “Didn't you have an affair early on?” to which Marta replied, “Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that.”

Moreover, the American businesswoman started dating Andy, who has been her only husband to date, when she was just 19 and he was 23, after they were set up on a blind date.

As per the publication, at that time he was a Yale law student. He then went into publishing and is currently Publisher Emeritus of Fieldstone Publishing, a nature publishing company.

Additionally, the pair were married for nearly three decades after saying “I do” in 1961, and they welcomed one child together, daughter Alexis Stewart in 1965.

Furthermore, the couple ultimately divorced in 1990 and after her divorce the writer briefly dated Silence of the Lambs star Anthony Hopkins. She also dated software architect Charles Simonyi on and off for 15 years, from 1993 to 2008, as per the outlet.