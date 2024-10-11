 
Diddy's trial gets shocking date of next year

Diddy is set face trial next year on charges including sex trafficking

October 11, 2024

Diddy's trial gets shocking date of next year

Sean “Diddy” Combs once again failed to secure bail after a judge ruled that he will stay behind bars while awaiting trial, now set for May 2025.

According to Forbes, the music mogul will face trial for charges based on s** trafficking on May 5, 2025.

The rapper has been charged of racketeering conspiracy, s** trafficking and transportation to engage prostitution.

However, the 54-year=old rapper has pleaded not guilty in the cases.

The Bad Boy Records founder was arrested on September 16 and has been held at Metropolitan Detention Center on a no-bail order ever since.

His pre-trial hearing comes two days after the rapper’s attorneys pushed for bail for a third time, claiming the initial judge's decision to deny him bail was unfairly influenced based on the “sensationalism” of the cases against him.

The rapper, who is currently held for his sexual abuse to various victims, has also been slapped with dozens of new allegations of sexual assault.

It was announced by prominent Houston attorney Tony Buzbee that more than 120 cases were filed against the rapper and his associates.

