Christina Hall's estranged husband takes unusual step against reality star

Christina Hall and Joshua Hall parted ways in July 2024

October 11, 2024

Christina Hall’s estranged husband Josh Hall has attempted to block the sale of their $4.5 million home.

Josh's lawyers filed a temporary emergency order to stop the sale of their home in Franklin, Tennessee after Christina put it on the market earlier this month, according to DailyMail.com.

The TV personality claims that he offered his estranged wife a global settlement offer, however, she denied the offer.

Josh alleged Christina did not get his permission to put their shared home up for sale when she asked on September 23, 2024.

Christina, on other hand, bought the home before she married Josh.

She allowed him to live in the property during September while it was unoccupied, but he has since relocated.

The report states Christina asked Josh, who filed for divorce on July 15, 2024, for written agreement to sell the home, which he denied.

He claimed to have presented her with a global settlement offer to end the dispute over the house, but the reality star is said to have rejected the proposal on September 30 and then went on to put the house on the market.

The Christina on the Coast star's husband filed for divorce due to "irreconcilable differences" after three years on July 15, as per PEOPLE.

As mentioned in the filing, the couple officially got married on October 6, 2021.

