T.I. rapper announces shocking career update

T.I. announced his retirement from performing live, however, he wishes to deliver one last show before ending his illustrious hip-hop career.

During an interview with Atlanta's 96.1 The Beat and hosts Ferrari Simmons and BT, the Dead And Gone star revealed that his upcoming show at the station's upcoming Jingle Ball festival will be his final farewell.

According to Daily Mail, the rapper is headlining the December 19 show in Atlanta with Sexyy Red, T-Pain, Saweetie, The Kid Laroi, Khalid and Tinashe.

As reported by Billboard, the About The Money star stated when he sat down with Young Dro, “I appreciate y'all for offering me my last working gig because I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing.”

Moreover, he continued by talking about the radio station’s holiday concert, “I don't want to do it anymore. I don't want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment anymore.”

Additionally, Youg Dro then joked about him taking on the shows T.I turned down as he claimed, “I will be picking up all of Tip's shows that he ain't going to. Doing them all,” while he signed to T.I.'s Grand Hustle Records, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, last year, T.I said that he would be hanging up his microphone for good after the release of his 12th and final double album that is still pending.

This shocking revelation on the rapper came on the heels of his and wife Tiny winning a $71 million lawsuit after claiming toymaker MGA stole the design of a line of "O.M.G." toy dolls from their real-life teen pop group OMG Girlz, as per the publication.