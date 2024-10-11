Meghan Markle ditches conservative Royal rules to make bold statement

Meghan Markle seems to be planning a "big comeback" in Hollywood after ditching conservative Royal rules for bold fashion choices.



Speaking with OK! Magazine, an insider revealed that the Duchess of Sussex’s gorgeous red dress at the Los Angeles children's hospital gala shows her desire to regain the spotlight.

According to the insider, the former Suits star had to tone down her style during her time as a working royal. However, she is now embracing her pre-royal styles, flaunting her confidence.

"Before she met Harry she would always wear eye-catching outfits like that on the red carpet and would love the attention they would bring,” the insider said.

They added, "She has admitted herself that once she became a royal she really had to tone down her wardrobe and make more conservative choices as well as claiming she wasn’t allowed to wear a lot of colour."

The source continued: "Since leaving, she has slowly been getting more daring with her choices and this appearance proved that she is finally free of her royal era and doesn’t want to be associated with that part of her life anymore.”

The source went on to suggest that Meghan is focused on her solo career pursuits without her husband Prince Harry which includes an upcoming Netflix cooking show, and attending key events independently.

"Both she and Harry are pursuing their own career goals and Meghan has decided that when she’s doing solo events, she's going to be the star of the show.

“She has lots of exciting projects coming up, including the launch of her new Netflix cooking show, and this is just the start of her fun and sexy new look."