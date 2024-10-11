Prince George may not follow King Charles, Prince William's footsteps in centuries-old tradition

Prince George won't follow King Charles, Prince William's footsteps?

Prince George is expected not to follow in his father Prince William and grandfather King Charles footsteps by serving in military before becoming the monarch.

This has been claimed by owner of a cafe in Norfolk as he revealed his conversation with Prince George recently.

The café owner revealed Prince George has said he would love to work as a chef when he grows up before he becomes King.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the owner said during a visit to the restaurant in Norfolk, Prince George was excited to see a wood-fired pizza oven and declared he wants to become a chef when he grows up.

Desmond MacCarthy, who owns Wiveton Hall Cafe, near Blakeney, said Prince George visited his restaurant with his mother Kate Middleton and other people.

The restaurant's owner showed George his wood-fired pizza oven and said the young prince was excited. After seeing it, Prince George, who is second in line to the throne, declared: "That's what I want to do when I grow up!."

Prince George’s remarks have been disclosed amid reports that he will not be expected to serve in the Armed Forces being becoming King, in a move that breaks centuries-old tradition.

King Charles and Prince William both have served in the military.

The monarch has served in both the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy, while the Prince of Wales has served in the RAF and the Army.