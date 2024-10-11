Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce war as things go from ‘bad to worse’ in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just reached a point of no return, experts fear, now that war has been enacted between them.



Comments about this divide and conquer strategy that the Duke and Duchess seem to be utilizing has been shared in a conversation between royal experts Kevin O’Sullivan and Kinsey Schofield.

They believe this strategy is a double-edged sword however, one that showcases how ‘at war’ they are with themselves.

During their interview with TalkTV, O’Sullivan said, “I think professionally they are now at war with themselves.”

“She’s trying to upstage him, he’s trying to upstage her, so it goes from bad to worse,” out in Montecito.

At one point even Ms Schofield chimed in and said, “It’s almost an act of desperation. I understand what you’re talking about when you say it’s almost like they’re not in sync.”

For those unversed, the last few days have seen Prince Harry go in and out from airports. From heading to Lesotho and South Africa, even a dip in NYC and the UK, he even extended his solo tour.

And on the other end Meghan Markle took center stage at a charity event for the LA Children's Hospital gala on her own, making headlines about the state of her marriage with Prince Harry.