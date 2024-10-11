 
Geo News

Meghan Markle refuses to care about what's appropriate anymore

Meghan Markle has been showcasing her blunt refusal about proprietary

By
Web Desk
|

October 11, 2024

Meghan Markle refuses to care about whats appropriate anymore
Meghan Markle refuses to care about what's appropriate anymore

Meghan Markle reportedly has very candid thoughts regarding

Comments about all of this have been brought to light by an inside source that is well-versed in the duo’s day to day.

The insider first began by noting all the changes that have taken place within the Sussexes’ lives since leaving the UK.

During their interview with OK magazine the source explained that, “Both she and Harry are pursuing their own career goals and Meghan has decided that when she’s doing solo events, she's going to be the star of the show.”

“She has lots of exciting projects coming up, including the launch of her new Netflix cooking show, and this is just the start of her fun and sexy new look.”

“She doesn’t care what people think, she spent so long worrying about whether she was wearing the right outfit and if it was appropriate and now she just wants to be herself.”

“Meghan has no plans to even go back to being a royal and this dress shows that she’s distancing herself from them and everything she used to be.”

Andrew Garfield remembers Heath Ledger's generosity
Andrew Garfield remembers Heath Ledger's generosity
Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole caught in 'online chaos' because of Taylor Swift?
Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole caught in 'online chaos' because of Taylor Swift?
Rihanna gets candid about 'things I look for' while picking a dress
Rihanna gets candid about 'things I look for' while picking a dress
Miranda Hart credits Selena Gomez for giving 'courage to be vulnerable'
Miranda Hart credits Selena Gomez for giving 'courage to be vulnerable'
Noel Gallagher reveals the song he would not 'put on the album'
Noel Gallagher reveals the song he would not 'put on the album'
Kelly Osbourne addresses the 'Ozempic craze in Hollywood'
Kelly Osbourne addresses the 'Ozempic craze in Hollywood'
Anna Kendrick & 'Pitch Perfect 2' co-stars hit 'Woman Of The Hour' premiere video
Anna Kendrick & 'Pitch Perfect 2' co-stars hit 'Woman Of The Hour' premiere
Doctor issues dire warning about King Charles' cancer progressing
Doctor issues dire warning about King Charles' cancer progressing