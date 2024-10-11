Rihanna gets candid about 'things I look for' while picking a dress

Rihanna just revealed how motherhood has influenced her fashion sense.

The 36-year-old Diamonds hitmaker, who is a mother to two sons, RZA, 2 and Riot, 14 months admitted how she has dropped wearing rather glamorous outfits for relatively comfortable clothes to fulfill her parental duties.

At the Savage X Fenty Lavish Lace Collection Preview, in Los Angeles, she spoke to PEOPLE magazine, saying, "[I wear] Anything that's cozy, anything that's stretchy, anything that's easy to bend down and pick my kids up in. Those are the things I look for."

“Things that don't scratch me, don't scratch them. We've got a lot of work to do in a day of a life of a mom,” Rihanna added.

The Fenty Beauty brand owner also unveiled her rules on wearing a lingerie as outerwear, noting, “Lingerie to me should be worn any way and anywhere that you want. Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of T-shirts, inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or just to have a little support.”

Rihanna continued, “It's the small things. Take my makeup off at night. These are just little things that mean a lot. It feels like self-care and it feels good."