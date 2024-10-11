 
Geo News

Rihanna gets candid about 'things I look for' while picking a dress

Rihanna talked about how motherhood has impacted her fashion choices

By
Web Desk
|

October 11, 2024

Rihanna gets candid about things I look for while picking a dress
Rihanna gets candid about 'things I look for' while picking a dress

Rihanna just revealed how motherhood has influenced her fashion sense.

The 36-year-old Diamonds hitmaker, who is a mother to two sons, RZA, 2 and Riot, 14 months admitted how she has dropped wearing rather glamorous outfits for relatively comfortable clothes to fulfill her parental duties.

At the Savage X Fenty Lavish Lace Collection Preview, in Los Angeles, she spoke to PEOPLE magazine, saying, "[I wear] Anything that's cozy, anything that's stretchy, anything that's easy to bend down and pick my kids up in. Those are the things I look for."

“Things that don't scratch me, don't scratch them. We've got a lot of work to do in a day of a life of a mom,” Rihanna added.

The Fenty Beauty brand owner also unveiled her rules on wearing a lingerie as outerwear, noting, “Lingerie to me should be worn any way and anywhere that you want. Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of T-shirts, inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or just to have a little support.”

Rihanna continued, “It's the small things. Take my makeup off at night. These are just little things that mean a lot. It feels like self-care and it feels good."

Doctor issues dire warning about King Charles' cancer progressing
Doctor issues dire warning about King Charles' cancer progressing
Meghan Markle ‘finally' breaking free of Buckingham Palace: ‘Wants none of it'
Meghan Markle ‘finally' breaking free of Buckingham Palace: ‘Wants none of it'
Sofia Vergara flaunts 'hair moment' during brand promotion in Bentonville
Sofia Vergara flaunts 'hair moment' during brand promotion in Bentonville
Oasis announces extra dose of happiness for Aussie fans with exciting news
Oasis announces extra dose of happiness for Aussie fans with exciting news
Prince Harry receives disappointing news about reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William
Prince Harry receives disappointing news about reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William
Prince Harry's handed major warning about Meghan Markle hate
Prince Harry's handed major warning about Meghan Markle hate
T.I. reveals his reasons for never performing again over insane reason
T.I. reveals his reasons for never performing again over insane reason
Prince George may not follow King Charles, Prince William's footsteps in centuries-old tradition
Prince George may not follow King Charles, Prince William's footsteps in centuries-old tradition