Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole caught in 'online chaos' because of Taylor Swift?

Kayla Nicole just opened up how she got caught up in “online chaos” ever since pop sensation Taylor Swift has started dating the former’s ex, Travis Kelce.

In the latest episode of the podcast, Unapologetically Angel, hosted by Angel Reese, the 32-year-old sports commentator talked about how much negativity she had to deal with, from all over social media ever since Kelce and Swift became romantically involved.

"I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn't impact me, it does. Even to this day," Nicole admitted.

She continued, "You can go to my most recent post and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I'll never be a talented person and I have no career.”

Reese then proceeded to ask her guest why she thought all the negativity was being directed towards her despite tackling the end of her and the NFL star’s five-year long relationship with “grace.”

"I don't know," Nicole answered, adding, "I think that there's something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, and it's unfortunate because I've never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash."