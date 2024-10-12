North West goes unfiltered on mom Kim Kardashian's cooking skills

North West is shocking her mother Kim Kardashian with her unapologetically feedback on her cooking.

Kim's oldest daughter, North, 11, featured in Interview Magazine's cover story that was published Friday, putting Kim's cooking under scrutiny.

"How is my cooking?" Kim, 43, asked her little one, who was not tad biased.

"You haven’t cooked for us in a long time," answered North, 11. "Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago."



The most recent meal also failed to leave a mark as she made mac and cheese, fried chicken, and cornbread.

"I’m a one-trick pony," Kardashian said of her go-to dishes.

The tween did give her mom some props. "Is that one meal good?" asked the SKIMS founder.

"It’s good. It’s just that you’re really good at making me cucumbers and salt," said North.

However, North established that she meant to say it was appetising and the unique combination was the "one thing" she could eat for the rest of her life.

"I love cucumbers and salt, for real. Or onions," she admitted before the publication.

Kim is also mom to Chicago, 6, Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.